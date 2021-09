This year’s edition of The Africa CEO Forum is open to the public in a virtual conference designed to empower the African private sector to innovate and progress their business goals.

Founded in 2012, this year the Forum will address the theme of “the world to come”.

Top CEO’s, investors, and government ministers are convened to address new challenges emerging from the ongoing struggle against Covid-19, climate change, and Brexit, as many businesses have struggled to stay afloat and adapt to a changing world and a changing marketplace.

Africa remains the most trade-dependent continent, with 84% of trade happening with international partners. As the West has had the opportunity to stabilise through mass vaccination drives and stimulus packages, how can the African market adapt and thrive to ever-present challenges?

Partnered with the International Finance Corporation from the World Bank Group, the Africa CEO Forum’s 1000 participants and 650 CEOs will have the opportunity to discuss issues critical to Africa’s private sector. As this year is a virtual conference, the conference will be able to reach a much wider audience, who can use the opportunity to network.

Speakers include Nigerian Entrepreneur Tony Elumelu, Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam, Senegal’s economy minister Amadou Hott, Chief Operating Officer of Allianz Africa Delphine Traoré, and many more.

Participants will learn to create more environmentally-friendly and bankable projects, using digital tools to modernise slower corporate ecosystems.

In addition, The Africa CEO Forum has launched two initiatives: Women Working for Change and Family Business.

The Women Working for Change initiative aims to increase the representation of women in leadership positions on the continent. Five female leaders will discuss the issue of private investment in the social sectors (health and education). The Family Business event, which aims to support the transformation of African family businesses, will focus on the issue of new generations and succession.

Whilst speakers ignite ideas, the forum also allows leaders to connect and across industries while debating the key issues that determine the African market on a global stage.

Each day, the Forum will host a discussion with an African entrepreneur: among them the Nigerian entrepreneur Tony Elumelu who will discuss the recovery of the private sector after the Covid-19 crisis; his compatriot Abdul Samad Rabiu, CEO of BUA Group on the growth prospects for African companies, as well as Tewolde GebreMariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines. For investors, it can also be a place to pick up on key trends in the market and foresee the best investments.

With a growing Fintech industry, African businesses have the opportunity to create new mobile-based solutions to problems across finance, healthcare and education. For governments, this forum is vital. It gives states the spotlight to pitch their vision and development strategies whilst encouraging investors who contribute to African infrastructure.

For more information visit https://www.theafricaceoforum.com/acf-digital/

Groupe Jeune Afrique is the publisher of The Africa Report