South Africa’s labour movement a house divided

Ahead of the scheduled June inauguration of Nigeria's leaders elected this March, the capital city of Abuja is in full cinematic mode.
By Crystal Orderson, in Cape Town
Posted on Wednesday, 1 May 2019 10:45
May Day is over 133 years old ...in 1886 workers stood up and demanded eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.
As the world marks Worker’s Day, South Africa’s biggest trade union Federation, the Congress of South African Trade unions, COSATU will march in the different cities across the country.
Cosatu’s national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla told The Africa Report: “like the pioneers who took a stand against the slave working conditions, this May Day presents us with an opportunity to reflect and commit ourselves again to the ongoing fight against slave wages, retrenchments and poor working conditions in South Africa”.
Pamla spoke frankly about the unemployment crisis in the country, the state of the ailing electricity utility, ESKOM, Cosatu’s continued support for Cyril Ramaphosa. And also about the difficult moment for trade unions in the country.
With one in three people unemployed in South Africa and the official unemployment rate just over 27% ; a stagnant economy, bail outs upon bail outs for the ailing state-owned entity Eskom and corruption within the government, Pamla says the government is struggling to “transform society and the economy, and while it is obvious that there is enormous pressure from capital both at home and abroad, the federation remains committed fighting for workers’ rights.”
Pamla says Cosatu had hoped it would have 4 million members in 2025 but this is unlikely to happen due to the changing nature in the workplace and the country’s ailing economy unable to create the much-needed jobs for people.
But he says the Federation has “put in a lot of work in the last few months, we’ve been complaining that business and government continue to undermine bodies like Nedlac [the council where government, labour and business convene] – we have been saying they hold some of the answers and can avoid confrontation and strikes because of policy differences…We are prepared to be constructive partners with all the role-players. We remain hopeful that the Government will address the issue of the high unemployment rate”.
Trade union numbers have been falling and Cosatu has been losing members. Pamla says the Economy is changing and the unions are finding it difficult to organise workers to join trade unions.
Pamla says the fall out with its former secretary-general, Zwelinzima Vavi and the formation of the new federation the SA Federation of Trade Union in 2017 weakened Cosatu. Kicking out its largest affiliate, NUMSA also played a role. “There is some hostility, the fact is Vavi still feels he was unfairly removed the Cosatu of 2019 is very different from the one in 2009, we are trying to correct the sins of the past”, says Pamla.
“The ANC is complex and we know there will always be tensions”, says Pamla, “but we prefer that differences are not over corruption. As workers we defeated Jacob Zuma and those who thought that they could hijack the ANC and we said we will continue to fight those battles and those forces that undermine the ANC. And we remain hopeful that with Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC in charge we will continue to fight corruption.”
The country’s main electricity supplier, Eskom remains an albatross around South Africa’s neck.
So how does Cosatu see it? Is an Eskom turn around possible?
Pamla believes it can be turned around if Ramaphosa is open to open to new ideas. “We want Ramaphosa to stop recycling people like Eskom’s chairperson, Jabu Mabuza.
With a week to the country’s sixth democratic election, Pamla says Cosatu is not about idealising the past but about “imagining the future, to continue to work to change the lives of the poor and continue to organise, mobilise and be ready to fight relentlessly to shape a future that is free of unemployment, poverty and inequality”.
Bottom line: Though a divided house, South Africa’s labour movement remains a key player in the political landscape. Ramaphosa’s ability to bring them onboard his reform agenda will be a key marker of his success.
