On 1 September, Yemi Akinwonmi, the acting national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led party officials to the residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan, with the sole aim of convincing him not to join All Progressives Congress, the ruling party, which has been trying to convince him to do so.

Earlier in February, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who is the chairman of the PDP’s national reconciliation and strategy committee, had also visited Jonathan, pleading with him not to leave the party.