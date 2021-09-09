Ethiopia makes plans to become Africa’s clean energy hub

Tanzania: Politicised trial of Chadema’s Mbowe is a test of Hassan’s committment to reform
Tanzania's Freeman Mbowe, leader of the main opposition party, Chadema, was sent to prison in July and is now on trial on charges of financing ... terrorism. He and his allies say these charged are trumped up and represent the bad old days of opposition intimidation under former president John Magufuli. What happens now is a crucial test of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's commitment to reform and levelling the political playing field.