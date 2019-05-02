Must Safaricom’s CEO be Kenyan?

We have to give young people hope that clean politics is possible
Since independence, Kenyan elections have been characterised by irregularities, violence and accusations of vote tampering.
Posted on Thursday, 2 May 2019 11:34
The search for Bob Collymore’s successor as Safaricom’s CEO is on.
But the main issue now seems to be whether a Kenyan or a foreign national runs the company.
Mucheru’s question is valid, but it is not the most important one.
The Board’s interest is to fill the role with someone who can drive Safaricom’s growth in the next phase, as it did with Collymore taking over from Michael Joseph in 2010. The principal shareholder, Vodafone, has previously shown a preference for non-Kenyan Vodafone insiders, but that seems to be harder this time than it was in 2010.
The telco’s massive profits and increasingly important role in many facets of Kenyan life make the position the most visible corporate job in East Africa, and the government is keen to have a Kenyan occupy it. It would strengthen Safaricom’s brand as a uniquely successful Kenyan brand, but there are some who fear that in the hands of a Kenyan, it would begin to suffer the same problems as other Kenyan corporates.
In preparation for Collymore’s exit, one of the items in the agenda of the 2017 shareholders’ meeting was to “encourage the retention of a predominantly Kenyan character in the senior management and Executive Committee of the company.”
That Trojan horse of a statement, listed under special issues, is the government’s primary weapon in its push and pull with the other major shareholders.
In March, Bob Collymore told The Africa Report that his successor should be:
The main question isn’t really whether the Safaricom board can find a Kenyan qualified enough to continue the telco’s success. Their common goal though is to ensure that whoever takes the job continues Safaricom’s growth trajectory.
Safaricom is not just a brand in Kenya; it is intricately connected with daily life, and not only because of its ubiquitous mobile money platform. It’s invested extensively in building and maintaining its position as Kenya’s central brand, with stadiums, awards and jazz festivals named for the company. It has also built other facets of daily Kenyan life, such as a digital security system in the capital, Nairobi, and the city of Mombasa.
Technically, both CEOs Safaricom has had since 2000 are now Kenyan.
It’s as likely that the job will go to a Kenyan as it is likely that it will not, but the government’s insistence on having a local executive means that it might not hesitate to use the other tools at its disposal to bend the board to its will.
Key among those is the question of market dominance.
Bottom line: If a Kenyan gets the job, then all eyes will be on him/her to prove the naysayers wrong. If it goes to a non-Kenyan, then whoever it will be will need to learn quickly that its not just an office job on Waiyaki Way.
Who Owns Whom ownership research shows that there are 2,599 foreign direct investments (FDI) by South African companies on the rest of the continent. The finance, insurance and business services sectors are leading, followed by wholesale and retail, and manufacturing.
Any swift transition to democratic rule in Sudan could further deepen tensions that already exist in the country. While the protestors’ demands and momentum represent a milestone for Sudan, the country faces several crucial challenges before it can transition to democracy.
