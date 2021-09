“We are closely following what is happening in Guinea. We would like the political situation in Guinea to return to legality as soon as possible,” said Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on 7 September, reported Turkish news agency Anadolu. “In any case, we hope that our entrepreneurs and companies’ business interests will not be affected and be guaranteed,” added the Russian leader, according to the same source.

Aluminium prices rise

“The events in Guinea are really a major factor that could negatively affect the entire aluminium market,” reports the official Russian news agency Tass.