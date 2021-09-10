“The ANC’s withdrawal from the Electoral Court indicates that they have been tipped off that the IEC’s application to postpone the election [to February 2022] was successful,” she wrote in a tweet. “If information is leaking from the Concourt to the ANC, it is nothing short of a Constitutional crisis.”
Helen Zille, Queen of South Africa’s alt-right
Prominent South African opposition leader Helen Zille has attacked South Africa's highest court and the electoral commission (IEC) ahead of what could be the most difficult local government poll for her party in over two decades. The elections date has been set for 1 November.