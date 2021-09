For almost four years, the electoral body has had only three commissioners out of the seven constitutionally required to fully run the political organ. The others had resigned from their positions.

In April 2018, commissioners Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kibiwott Kurgat , led by the then IEBC vice chairperson Connie Maina , left the polls body saying they had no faith in the chairman Wafula Chebukati.

and , led by the then IEBC vice chairperson , left the polls body saying they had no faith in the chairman Wafula Chebukati. Just before the repeated presidential poll in October 2017, another commissioner, Roselyn Akombe had also quit. In her resignation letter sent from New York, Akombe said she made the decision because she believed that the repeat election would not meet the basic expectations of a credible exercise.