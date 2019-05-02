Sudan given new deadline for civilian handover, army resists

South Africa’s labour movement a house divided
By Patrick Smith, in Khartoum
Posted on Thursday, 2 May 2019 15:24
As demonstrators gathered in Khartoum today for another million-strong march, pressure is mounting on the ruling junta to reach a deal with the civilian opposition.
The critical issue is whether the proposed executive council in charge of the transitional regime is led by the military or civilians.
With agreement on the question proving elusive, a group of Sudanese business people, including Osama Daoud Abdelatif, chairman of Dal Group, are trying to mediate between the Transitional Military Council and the main opposition grouping, the Forces for Freedom and Change.
Some of the country’s biggest companies are backing the protestors, offering food and water and free medical care to the thousands of people on the streets.
Although the holy month of Ramadan starts on Monday, there is no sign of the protests letting up in Sudan. Quite the reverse.
The wind is still in their sails after the mass demonstrations were seen as critical in the toppling of Omer al-Beshir on the night of 10 April.
That resulted in a strong statement from the AU Commission’s chair Moussa Faki Mahamat calling on Sudan’s generals to hand over to the civilians in the wake of the ousting of Al-Bashir. That was followed up by a meeting of the AU’s Peace & Security Commission which gave the TMC just 15 days to cede power to the civilians or face suspension from the AU and further sanctions.
At a meeting in Tunis on 30 April, the AU’s Peace & Security Commission gave the ruling generals another 60 days to hand power to a civilian-led transitional government and offered its support to help the country reach a workable settlement.
Bottom line: The arm wrestle between the military backed by Egypt on one side, and the civilian protestors on the other, is likely to last well into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
