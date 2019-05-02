South Africa poll: ANC falls under 50%, DA benefits from low turnout

Sudan given new deadline for civilian handover, army resists
As demonstrators gathered in Khartoum today for another million-strong march, pressure is mounting on the ruling junta to reach a deal with the civilian opposition.
By Crystal Orderson, in Cape Town
Posted on Thursday, 2 May 2019
There is less than a week before 26.7m registered voters make their choice in a very crowded and competitive space: there are 48 parties to choose from.
And there have been nearly as many polls, with a slew recently all jostling to give their own take on the pulse of the nation.
The South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR) ‘Criterion Report‘, released on 30 April, lands this bombshell: The ANC may fall under 50% for this first time since the new democratic post-Apartheid era.
“The ANC currently stands at 49.5% nationally, down 5.2 percentage points from February (54.7%)”
This naturally had columnists barking.
Peter Bruce at Business Day is worried about the coalitions that the ANC would have to enter into to rule.
But while it has certainly raised the political temperature, the IRR was at pains to point out in its poll, “The last weeks of an election campaign are a critical period during which, historically, the bigger parties – particularly the ANC and DA – tend to consolidate their vote upwards”
In addition, two other polls disagree with the IRR range by an order of magnitude.
Head of policy at the IRR Gareth van Onselen told reporters:
Gauteng
Gauteng is the province with the highest number of voters in the country. And in the country’s economic heartland the ANC’s support is on the decrease. IRR polls put the ANC on 42.8% on the provincial ballot: “on a 70.4% turnout scenario, support for the party decreases to 39%. On a 67.7% turnout scenario, it also decreases to 39%”
Western Cape
The Western Cape has always been the jewel in the crown for the opposition DA. It is the one province that they have won but as the election goes even here their majority is under threat.
Political analyst Asanda Saule Ngoasheng tells The Africa Report that the decrease of support for the ANC and the DA in the Western Cape is not surprising:
Bottom line: Having shaken up the established view once, IRR will get a second bite of the cherry, with a second poll to be published on 6 May; two days before the 8 May election.
