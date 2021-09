On the afternoon of 5 September, Alpha Condé was sitting in the back of a white 4×4, crossing Conakry with his shirt open. The Guinean president had just been dislodged from the Sekhoutoureya palace by the men of Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, head of the Comité National du Rassemblement et du Développement (CNRD).

Since then, his trail has been lost and he has not reappeared in public.

A place kept secret