The Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE) is poised to launch on October 1 under the leadership of CEO Eugene Booysen. “South Africa and Africa needs to know there’s an alternative to the JSE,” Booysen tells The Africa Report.

The CTSE is a rebranding of the 4 Africa Exchange, (4AX), which will be moving from Johannesburg, the country’s financial hub, to Cape Town. The exchange will be known as the CTSE from 1 October. The 4AX is one of the two operational, licensed stock exchanges in South Africa, with licenses for both equity and debt listings.

Blue Sky