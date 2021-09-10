Ethiopia: A New Year’s call for peace and end to Tigray’s multifaceted war

Nigeria: Will music streaming ensure Afrobeats doesn’t skip a beat?
Burna Boy’s fifth LP album 'Twice as Tall' clinched the Grammys for Best Global Music Album in March 2021. Receiving the award via video teleconferencing ... could not dampen this momentous event for the Nigerian, whose real name is Damini Ogulu. It was a roaring win for Afrobeats, the nascent music genre - a fusion of West African rhythms superimposed on an American Hip-Hop ethos - that began to gain popularity at the turn of the millennium.