President Farmaajo said the Prime Minister Roble had violated the constitution after he had both dismissed and nominated a new head of the intelligence agency in the aftermath of the disputed investigation into the disappearance of the female intelligence officer Ikran Tahlil.
Somalia: Farmaajo rift with Roble threatens October elections
The power struggle between Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmaajo) and Prime Minister Mohamed H. Roble peaked on Thursday 16 September after the executive powers of the PM were suspended by the President. The clash further risks dividing the country, already behind schedule for its 10 October presidential polls.