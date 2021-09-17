DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Somalia: Farmaajo rift with Roble threatens October elections

By Mohamed Sheikh Nor
Posted on Friday, 17 September 2021 12:51

Somalia's newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo listens to Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta during his inauguration ceremony in Somalia's capital Mogadishu
Somalia's newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo (L) listens to Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta during his inauguration ceremony in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

The power struggle between Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmaajo) and Prime Minister Mohamed H. Roble peaked on Thursday 16 September after the executive powers of the PM were suspended by the President. The clash further risks dividing the country, already behind schedule for its 10 October presidential polls.

President Farmaajo said the Prime Minister Roble had violated the constitution after he had both dismissed and nominated a new head of the intelligence agency in the aftermath of the disputed investigation into the disappearance of the female intelligence officer Ikran Tahlil.

