As the ‘Goodwill Jazz Ambassador’ for the US in newly-independent Congo in October 1960, Armstrong sat at a table with his wife, and an individual he believed to be a US diplomat in Léopodville.

This was the beginning of a very different African tour. According to The Guardian, the Jazz star was completely unaware that he was being used as a ‘Trojan horse’ by the CIA officer, to gain access to intelligence.