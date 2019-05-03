Sudan’s military make new concessions in power equation

“In Egypt and Tunisia, security forces have been totally overwhelmed by the return of jihadi fighters”
According to official figures, 5,000 individuals left the Maghreb to join Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Iraq.
By Patrick Smith, in Khartoum
Posted on Friday, 3 May 2019 15:28
The first signs have emerged that Sudan's military could be ready to cede more power to civilians.
In the wake of the opposition’s latest proposal for a transitional government, a top general in the junta has conceded that the military and civilians could share sovereign power equally in an interim arrangement leading the country to free elections.
Khartoum-based political analyst Muhammad Osman says he expects the ruling Transitional Military Council will give a fuller response to the opposition’s political roadmap within the “today or tomorrow”. But he added that: “They’ll end up with a hybrid ruling entity. The question is whether decision making authority will rest with civilians or generals.”
The plan set out by the opposition Forces For Freedom and Change at a press conference yesterday (2 May) envisages three layers of government:
In response Lieutenant General Salah Abdel Khalek, the junta’s political director, told the BBC’s James Copnall on 2 May that power would have to be shared on the sovereign council: “Not a majority of civilians. My soldiers would not accept this….maybe half and half.”
Lt Gen Abdel Khalek gave more ambiguous signals on issues such as transitional justice suggesting the new government would have the “full freedom” to conduct trials of people accused of human rights abuses.
Yet Abdel Khalek insisted that if the new government wanted to withdraw Sudanese troops fighting alongside Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, in Yemen, the military would not stand in its way. That will be food for thought for Riyadh and Abu Dhabi after they offered a $3bn rescue fund to Sudan’s junta this week.
Mohamed Nagy Al Asam, a leader of the Sudan Professionals’ Association which played a key role in launching the FFC, sounded warnings about the slow pace of negotiations about the handover of power to civilians.
Acutely aware of the optics of the political bargaining in Khartoum, the generals have tried to downplay any schisms between them and the opposition. The Deputy head of the junta, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo also known as “Hemeti” said the military was on the side of revolutionary change.
Bottom line: For diplomats and foreign officials visiting Khartoum, Hemeti has become a point man for the junta. He has become a symbol of the rapidly shifting political sands in Khartoum.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.