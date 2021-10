A report from consultants at PwC forecasts that the fast-growing industry will earn $14.8bn in 2025, up from its current revenue of $7.7bn, riding on an 85% growth of its internet access segment.

As Covid-19 cases steadily rose in Nigeria and the government enforced a nationwide lockdown, the economy shrank by 1.8%, plunging the country into its second recession in five years. The music industry was not spared. Nightclubs and bars were closed, while festivals and music concerts got cancelled; but the internet came to the rescue.