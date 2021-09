Deserted streets and a tension-soaked atmosphere in Owerri – the Imo State capital – on 9 September 2021, preceded President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit. The capture of this historic city in 1970 forced General Odumegwu Ojukwu, the Biafran president, to flee to Cote D’Ivoire, signalling the end of the civil war and its current historic significance.

Known as the eastern heartland, Imo State – especially Owerri – was hitherto a beehive of commercial activities. However, it has all but become a ghost town due to the strict observance of a sit-at-home order by residents.