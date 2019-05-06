Kiambu county governor Waititu faces questions over audit

Special votes begin as South Africa revs up for election day
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Monday, 6 May 2019 15:27
Kenya’s devolution experiment has produced many surprises in its first six years, as the 47 units struggle to find their purpose and structure as mini-governments.
One of the things that have caused the most angst is creative accounting, which has thrown up such items as “non-carcinogenic wheelbarrows” and oddly expensive cows.
It was hard to imagine any new cases of such budget items would make the headlines again, but late last week, one did just that. At a Senate hearing, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was as shocked as everyone else when he was asked to explain why it appeared he was funding some functions of the national government.
Just for the record . @StateHouseKenya does not share any budgets with the County Government of Kiambu.
— Nzioka Waita (@NziokaWaita) May 2, 2019
Governor Waititu disowned the budget items, and offered a plethora of possible explanations:
Shame on Waititu trying to shift blame. Ask your assembly for this information. I’m not surprised that you got no clue in what is where.
— Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) May 3, 2019
There are two possibilities here, that it was a genuine mistake left after copying the national budget, or it was deliberate, and the money has already been used. Both possibilities are scary, if not a little sad, as they suggest that no one is really looking at the county’s budgets with the attention they deserve.
“It looks like a mistake, but the fact that the money was spent tells you someone took advantage of it,” says Kwame Owino, CEO of the think tank Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA). “Something like that should not happen. The governor, as the accounting officer, should have flagged it himself and gone back to the county to correct it.”
The Senate ordered a special audit of the county’s books in 45 days, even as the governor and his allies went on a charm offensive to control the narrative. So far, this has included direct support from Deputy President William Ruto, who told a church congregation that Waititu shouldn’t worry because those budget functions are handled by the national government. Waititu himself has alluded to the onslaught against him being primarily because of his support for Ruto, but it’s just one of several explanations he’s tested out in less than a week.
When two counties received clean audit reports earlier this year, it was the first time in the entire devolution experiment that any county had its accounts in order. The problem, Owino tells The Africa Report, is that “counties have learnt that the entire pipeline of public finance management is so weak and leaky, that these same tricks apply at the national level”.
One way to skim off money is to inflate the prices of items and services, as happened when Bungoma County bought the wheelbarrows at $1100 apiece. Another is to put in fictitious budget items and just find ways to spend against them, which would require a lot of cooperation.
“If this had happened at the drafting level, then it wouldn’t have been a problem. But because it was drafted, passed, and spent, then it suggests a conspiracy,” says Owino.
For Governor Waititu, who is no stranger to controversy, the new special audit may make or break his political career. If it was a genuine error or was sneaked in by his political enemies, he comes off as incompetent. If it was deliberate, then that would mean he is overseeing the looting of one of the richest counties in Kenya. Either option is bad, but Waititu is a politician who has shown a manic ability to survive pretty much anything.
