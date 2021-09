Bahaa Nasser, a telesales supervisor at a pharmaceutical company, ranted on Facebook about his maiden transaction via Amazon Egypt after attempting to return an unresponsive remote control.

Throughout the process, Nasser says he has experienced different nuisances, compounded by his far-flung residence in the Mediterranean city of Marsa Matrouh, near the border with Libya. The 31-year-old’s complaint made the rounds, and so did others.

No sooner had Amazon officially launched in Egypt, than customers voiced their disgruntlement over changes it has brought about, raising questions over the suitability of the service that the e-commerce giant offers to Egyptians, as opposed to those from more locally-implanted rivals.