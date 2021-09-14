DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

over my dead body

EXCLUSIVE Guinea: Alpha Condé ​​‘would rather be killed’ than resign

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Tuesday, 14 September 2021 15:44

Deposed President Alpha Condé remains under arrest. (Twitter/AFP)

In what state of mind does Guinea's deposed president find himself? Under what conditions might he hope to be released? An ECOWAS mission was able to meet with Alpha Condé on 10 September. We've got this exclusive report from that meeting.

On 10 September in the Guinean capital Conakry, a mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) composed of Foreign Ministers Robert Dussey (Togo), Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (Ghana), Alpha Barry (Burkina Faso) and Jean Claude Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission, met with Condé.

During this meeting, the coup plotters were represented by Colonel Balla Samoura, the regional director of the gendarmerie in Conakry, who has become the junta’s number two. This delegation then publicly declared, without offering further detail, that Condé was “doing well”.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics