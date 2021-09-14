EXCLUSIVE Guinea: Alpha Condé ​​‘would rather be killed’ than resign

On 10 September in the Guinean capital Conakry, a mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) composed of Foreign Ministers Robert Dussey (Togo), Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (Ghana), Alpha Barry (Burkina Faso) and Jean Claude Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission, met with Condé.

During this meeting, the coup plotters were represented by Colonel Balla Samoura, the regional director of the gendarmerie in Conakry, who has become the junta’s number two. This delegation then publicly declared, without offering further detail, that Condé was “doing well”.