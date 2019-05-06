Special votes begin as South Africa revs up for election day

Kiambu county governor Waititu faces questions over audit
By Crystal Orderson, in Cape Town
Posted on Monday, 6 May 2019 17:29
It has been described as the most contested vote since South Africa's first democratic election in 1994.
After weeks of campaigning across the country by several parties – there are in fact 48 political parties on the national ballot papers – politicians and volunteers are winding down campaigns ahead of the poll on Wednesday, 8 May.
It is all systems go for South Africa’s 6th democratic election according to the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
“As we celebrate South Africa’s 25th anniversary of our first democratic elections, the Electoral Commission calls on all registered voters to participate peacefully and patiently,” the IEC said at its pre-election briefing in Pretoria.
On Monday close to 23,000 voting stations opened for special voting (for those who cannot get to the polls on 8 May), which be held over the next two days.
All special votes cast, along with all sensitive materials, including ballot papers, will be transported and stored overnight at secure storage locations before being taken back to the voting station on election day.
The IEC closes at 9pm on Wednesday. Counting will begin immediately at each voting station, conducted by election officials and witnessed by party agents and observers.
The major political parties including the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) held their final political rallies attracting thousands of party faithful.
The ANC has ruled for 25 years and, while there is no question that it will win, it is the percentage win that will influence the party’s future. Opinion polls have varied in their assessment of support for the ANC from below 50% to over 60%. The ANC won 62% in the last national elections in 2014, but had its worst-performing election result in the local government election in 2016, when it lost control of the country’s economic heartland Johannesburg, the capital Pretoria, and Nelson Mandela Bay metro in the Eastern Cape.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is desperate for an overwhelming win to have a strong mandate to create jobs and bring an end to rampant corruption. But some voters are not convinced by this, worrying about the Ace Magashule effect and those within the ANC who still oppose the Ramaphosa presidency. Urgent reform will rest on the margin of victory for Ramaphosa. A low margin would give more power to people like Magashule. South Africans will have some idea of the future Cyril Ramaphosa presidency come Thursday.
