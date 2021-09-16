Morocco’s railway operator ONCF back on track with freight

Casablanca-Tangier in two hours and 10 minutes on the High-Speed Line (LGV) is not ONCF’s only triumph. With 24.5m tonnes of goods transported annually, the railway company’s network has always played a crucial role in the kingdom’s logistics activities, beyond passenger transport.

Viable business model

“We have built a viable economic model by progressively integrating the main components of the logistics chain,” says Mohamed Rabie Khlie, general manager of the company that has been publicly traded since 2004.