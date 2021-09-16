DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

REINVENTING ITSELF

Morocco’s railway operator ONCF back on track with freight

By Fahd Iraqi
Posted on Thursday, 16 September 2021 08:34

ONCF - Office National des Chemins de Fer

Threatened by its dependence on the OCP group (Office Chérifien des Phosphates), which has diversified its modes of phosphate transport, the Moroccan National Railways Office (ONCF) has managed to rebound by positioning itself as an indispensable logistical player for many industries, the automobile industry in particular.

Casablanca-Tangier in two hours and 10 minutes on the High-Speed Line (LGV) is not ONCF’s only triumph. With 24.5m tonnes of goods transported annually, the railway company’s network has always played a crucial role in the kingdom’s logistics activities, beyond passenger transport.

Viable business model

“We have built a viable economic model by progressively integrating the main components of the logistics chain,” says Mohamed Rabie Khlie, general manager of the company that has been publicly traded since 2004.

