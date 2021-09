Ecobank has just unveiled its arrangement with investment firm Arise B.V. (a group shareholder since 2019), under which the latter will make an additional investment of $75m directly into the top end of the balance sheet (additional Tier 1 equity).

Shareholders will probably have to wait until next year to see any dividends, but the Ecobank Group is working hard to reassure them.

After its last bet on the London Stock Exchange in June – when Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the holding company of the eponymous banking group, issued $350m worth of sustainable bonds – the pan-African institution is resorting to new tricks.