Mozambique: Nyusi’s alleged involvement in ‘hidden debt’ scandal

It was thought that the legal proceedings would simply be a show trial with minor political figures being scapegoats, but the ruling Frente de Libertação de Moçambique (Frelimo) party has lost control of the situation.

As a result, numerous defendants continue to testify on President Filipe Nyusi’s prominent role in the 2013-14 scandal. Defence Minister at the time, many are claiming he was a key mover, and there are documents in evidence proving his involvement in the planning and approval of the faux projects, although he had previously claimed little to no knowledge of the situation.