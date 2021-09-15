DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

presidential fraud

Mozambique: Nyusi’s alleged involvement in ‘hidden debt’ scandal

By The Africa Report
Posted on Wednesday, 15 September 2021 13:32

Mozambique Elections
Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi, at an election rally in Maputo, Mozambique on 12 October 2019. (AP Photo/Ferhat Momade)

Mozambicans are glued to their screens as the 'hidden debt' criminal trial - involving $2bn, many state and ruling party officials, and President Filipe Nyusi - enters its third week.

It was thought that the legal proceedings would simply be a show trial with minor political figures being scapegoats, but the ruling Frente de Libertação de Moçambique (Frelimo) party has lost control of the situation.

As a result, numerous defendants continue to testify on President Filipe Nyusi’s prominent role in the 2013-14 scandal. Defence Minister at the time, many are claiming he was a key mover, and there are documents in evidence proving his involvement in the planning and approval of the faux projects, although he had previously claimed little to no knowledge of the situation.

