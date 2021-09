The video only lasts 36 seconds, but it was long enough to spark wild rumours about the role played by the West – France and the US in the forefront – in the fall of Guinea’s President Alpha Condé on 5 September.

In this video, which local media station aConakry Live shared on Twitter and which has nearly 100,000 views, we see at least three US soldiers, easily identifiable by their uniforms that bear the Star-Spangled Banner. The three men appear to be escorted by Guinean soldiers in uniform, with weapons in hand and their faces somewhat hidden by a khaki helmet.

Translation of Tweet below: