South African pension funds looted by Gupta associates

Sibanye-Stillwater: miners’ strike over, but pressures remain
South African mining firms still face an uncertain outlook on costs after the ending of the five-month strike by gold miners at Sibanye-Stillwater.
By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Thursday, 9 May 2019 11:25
A new investigation into the looting of Transnet's pension funds reveals the methods of Zuma-era theft.
There is certainly debate about how quickly South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is acting against those accused of corruption during the Jacob Zuma years.
But a slew of inquiries is throwing up rich detail on the myriad plundering operations operated by those close to the former president, including the now infamous Gupta family.
One such operation is outlined by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in its 8 May report on how Regiments Capital, a South African investment firm, looted a state pension fund using insider information.
The information in question concerned the firing of South Africa’s finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December 2015 – for many the nadir of the Zuma presidency:
Wood used that information to make a bet on South Africa’s bond price, making the pension fund he controlled the losing counter-party to the bet, and earning over R130m ($9m) on the trade.
A senior staff member of Regiments, Mohamed Bobat, was then made a special adviser to Des van Rooyen, whom many believe was hand-picked by the Gupta family to be South Africa’s finance minister.
Meanwhile, ordinary South Africans are still trying to pick up the pieces.
