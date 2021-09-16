DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

South Africa: Mediclinic to cut Eskom dependence with renewable-energy accord

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 16 September 2021 13:29

Mediclinic is the third-largest private healthcare provider in southern Africa by number of licensed beds. Photo supplied.

South African private healthcare group Mediclinic International plans to reduce its reliance on power from state-owned Eskom with a new renewable-energy agreement, the company’s infrastructure executive Kobus Jonck tells The Africa Report.

The first electricity to be supplied under an accord with the Energy Exchange of Southern Africa will be used around the end of 2022. Reliance on Eskom, from where Mediclinic currently gets about 90% of its power, will gradually fall to near zero in eight years, Jonck says in Stellenbosch. Mediclinic, which trades on the stock market in London and Johannesburg, aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.

READ MORE South Africa: Ramaphosa overrules Mantashe, allows private firms to generate power

