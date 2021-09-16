South Africa: Mediclinic to cut Eskom dependence with renewable-energy accord

The first electricity to be supplied under an accord with the Energy Exchange of Southern Africa will be used around the end of 2022. Reliance on Eskom, from where Mediclinic currently gets about 90% of its power, will gradually fall to near zero in eight years, Jonck says in Stellenbosch. Mediclinic, which trades on the stock market in London and Johannesburg, aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.