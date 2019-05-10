Airtel Africa lines up $1bn IPO in London, with strong institutional backing

South African pension funds looted by Gupta associates
The long-awaited London IPO of telecoms operator Airtel Africa, according to Bloomberg, is set to begin this month, with the target of a start of trading in June. The market appetite shown for Africa e-commerce company Jumia in its New York IPO in April suggests that the time is right.
In theory, the Jumia IPO should not affect demand for Airtel Africa shares because they have different business models, argues Andrew Sekandi, an investment adviser at Alpha Sierra in London.
Airtel Africa, he argues, deserves to be judged on its own merits. “But capital markets being what they are, Jumia’s success may draw in some retail investors and maybe even some institutions that would not previously have considered betting on an Africa-focused stock,” Sekandi says.
That was before a report from Citron Research slammed Jumia’s IPO filing.
But Airtel Africa certainly has a strong story of its own to tell in a growth market context.
The company had a net profit of $83mn in the fourth quarter of the 2018-19 year to March, driven by its Airtel Money platform, after a loss of $49mn in the year-earlier quarter. “Some investors will see the Jumia and Airtel IPOs as essentially a bet on the growth of African consumer markets and the middle class, so this could help Airtel,” Sekandi says.
Airtel has operations in 14 African markets including Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Ghana. India’s Bharti Airtel established its presence in Africa by buying Kuwait-based Zain’s Africa operations for $10.7 billion in 2010. The company has grown to become Africa’s second-largest telecoms company, with over 94 million customers, and is in the top two carriers in most of the countries where it operates.
Equity analysts at Emkay in India took a sceptical view of Airtel Africa’s owner Bharti Airtel in a February note, rating the stock as “reduce” due to a weak balance sheet and lack of a clear turnaround strategy.
Sekandi at Alpha Sierra says that Airtel Africa looks fundamentally strong, as it is one of the market leaders in a region which is still seeing mobile annual revenue increases above 20%. In his view, there are two questions that the company sill needs to answer.
Bottom Line: The weight of institutional support that has already been shown for Airtel Africa indicates that the IPO is set to succeed – in the absence of a shock to global stock markets in the meantime.
The UK’s trade commissioner for Africa, Emma Wade-Smith, says Brexit is an opportunity not a threat, with Britain poised to improve on existing EU trade agreements and invest billions in African growth.
