Politics is often full of surprises, and on 5 September, the unexpected happened in Banjul. Fabakary Tombong Jatta, the secretary-general of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) , announced that an agreement had been reached with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP).

The parties of President Adama Barrow and his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh, have decided to form a coalition three months before Gambia’s next presidential election, which is scheduled for 5 December. The time when the latter had contested the former’s victory and was then forced onto a plane bound for Malabo by Ecowas troops seems to be a distant memory.

Staying in power