Glovo wants to deliver on African promise

Jumia short-selling attack risks damaging African investment prospects
Jumia shares have been taking a pounding in New York since a report from short-seller Citron Research alleging that the stock is worthless.
By Natacha Gorwitz
Posted on Monday, 13 May 2019 15:07
After successful launches in Morocco, Kenya and Côte d'Ivoire, the Spanish delivery start-up, created in 2015, aims to open in Ghana and Nigeria by the end of the year.
The delivery app announced on May 6 a new €150m round of financing from Lakestar and Drake, Idinvest Partners and Korelya Capital. This is the largest ever achieved by the company since its creation in 2015. “The idea is to invest in Glovo’s expansion in Africa,” says Tania Quintero, CEO of Glovo in Côte d’Ivoire, where the Spanish start-up launched its activities last month.
On the continent, as elsewhere in the world, Glovo is pursuing an aggressive development strategy. By 2018, the company had launched a new city every four days on average.
“We are interested in both West and East Africa, many countries are in the pipeline,” says Tania Quintero, who is on the lookout for a local country manager in Côte d’Ivoire. Her objective is clear: “we want the city to be yellow”, the colour of Glovo’s motorcycle messengers.
The company has already announced its intention to open Ghana and Nigeria by the end of the year.
Like the American firm Uber, Glovo is a networking platform. Its users can order, deliver and send any product – meals, shopping, bouquets of flowers, etc – in any location – but also your keys in case of forgetfulness, or documents at the office, in less than an hour.
“In Côte d’Ivoire supermarket shopping is the most successful,” says Tania Quintero, with special offers for Ramadan and a delivery cost of 500 CFA francs, with no minimum purchase.
The application has more than a hundred employees in Africa, out of more than a thousand worldwide, and 5,000 couriers. To expand its market share, the Spanish start-up is multiplying partnerships with local suppliers and retailers and fast food chains.
“In Africa, the main challenges we face are related to Internet connection, sometimes requiring the service to be relaunched, and addresses,” continues Tania Quintero. The delivery address does not always appear on Google Map. Users can therefore locate themselves on the application map or contact customer service to do so, if necessary.
The delivery application is available in more than 100 cities and more than 20 countries around the world. It has more than one million users and 5,600 partners.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique
The long-awaited London IPO of telecoms operator Airtel Africa, according to Bloomberg, is set to begin this month, with the target of a start of trading in June. The market appetite shown for Africa e-commerce company Jumia in its New York IPO in April suggests that the time is right.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.