In the last 30 days, users based in sub-Saharan Africa acquired the equivalent of about $80m worth of cryptocurrencies, according to UsefulTulips, a company specialising in analysing this market.

This represents a 19% increase on the monthly average of $67m over the past 12 months and more than the $79m that North America acquired.

Sub-Saharan breakthrough

From 6 to 12 September, sub-Saharan users acquired the equivalent of $20.5m, compared to $20m in North America.