divided continent

Africa should negotiate collectively with China at FOCAC, but that’s not going to happen

Cliff Mboya
By Cliff Mboya

Africa editor at The China Africa Project

Posted on Friday, 17 September 2021 12:10

(190628) -- OSAKA, June 28, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs a China-Africa leaders' meeting in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. The meeting was also attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, also former African co-chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC); Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, also rotating chair of the African Union; Senegalese President Macky Sall, current African co-chair of the FOCAC; and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei) - Pang Xinglei

The next Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is coming up, but Africa is still too divided to go in with a collective agenda.

As the next Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) draws closer, the same sentiments and concerns over Africa’s relative position in the 20-year-old arrangement keep coming up.

It is widely acknowledged that the continent generally gets the short end of the stick in its relationship with China. For as many years, experts, scholars and commentators have called on African leaders to assert greater African agency through taking a common African position on China and using collective bargaining to influence the summit’s outcomes to their advantage.

