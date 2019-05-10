Zambia’s President Lungu struggles to pay civil servants

Ethiopia’s $26-a-month factory workers all quit in the first year
Garment factory workers in Ethiopia are the worst paid in the world.
By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Friday, 10 May 2019 13:26
With the IMF announcing growth under 3% and rising inflation, the Zambian government has turned to softer targets in its bid to raise cash.
President Edgar Lungu in March had to raid the state pension fund to pay public sector workers, reports Africa Confidential [paywall].
Foreign reserves are a concern, with the government beginning, “the year with a little over US$1.5 billion in reserves, only slightly more than the $1.4bn of budgeted debt repayments”.
Local banks, meanwhile, are steering clear of lending to the government – hence the raid on the pension pots. They are not alone in distrusting government promises to pay:
Privatisation and other asset sales may now be Zambia’s only option.
Despite the media attention surrounding Chinese lending to Zambia, little is being done to restructure debts to Beijing.
Senior civil servants told Africa Confidential that “some of the talks with China resulted from Exim Bank sending a delegation to Zambia two months ago to demand overdue payments to Chinese contractors.
What’s next: The political backlash for failing to pay civil servants on time may be “politically disastrous for the ruling Patriotic Front party, and there seems to be no solution on the horizon”.
The long-awaited London IPO of telecoms operator Airtel Africa, according to Bloomberg, is set to begin this month, with the target of a start of trading in June. The market appetite shown for Africa e-commerce company Jumia in its New York IPO in April suggests that the time is right.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.