This is part 2 of a 4-part series

Burkina Faso – François Compaoré, better late than never

A 23-year old case has finally caught up with François Compaoré, the younger brother of Burkina Faso’s former president. Accused of having ordered the murder of journalist Norbert Zongo, who was investigating the obscure circumstances surrounding the death of one of his employees in December 1998, will the 67-year-old Compaoré finally own up to the role that he played in this crime that shook the country?

The decision made by the French Council of State on 30 July, which validated Compaoré’s extradition to Ouagadougou, bodes well for those who have been demanding justice for Zongo’s death and that of his three companions. The case had been closed in 2006 after it was dismissed but was later reopened when Blaise Compaoré fell from power.

However, the fight is far from over. Compaoré’s lawyers, François-Henri Briard and Pierre-Olivier Sur, regretted making a decision that exposed their client to ‘risks of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment’, so they immediately referred the case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ‘to prevent his planned extradition’.