Late July, legislator Alice Wahome made a mockery of herself when she tried to explain an economic model that has become a campaign slogan for William Ruto, Kenya’s deputy president, ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Asked by a television show host to distinguish, in simple terms, between bottom up and trickle down, Wahome – a staunch supporter of Ruto – appeared dumbfounded and clueless. “Eerr… working from the bottom down… from up to, eerr, you know … from top to bottom,” she said.

READ MORE Kenya: Politicians using churches as political battleground to bypass rally ban

Her response elicited sharp reactions from Kenyans who criticised politicians for taking them for a ride by championing economic models that they themselves do not understand.