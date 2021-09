Shoprite, which published its 2021 financial results last Tuesday (7 September), has sold its supermarket business in Nigeria, closed three of its stores in Kenya, and discontinued operations in Uganda and Madagascar. The stores in Zambia and Angola were unaffected.

In South Africa, however, Shoprite is on an ambitious expansion drive. In August this year, the retailer acquired Massmart’s non-core food businesses; the transaction is subject to regulatory approval, including from South Africa’s competition authorities.