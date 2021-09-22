South Africa: Transnet & mining sector join hands to resolve bottlenecks at rail and port

State-owned logistics company Transnet is responsible for the major rail lines used to transport bulk commodities and the ports through which the materials are exported via its operating divisions: Freight Rail and Port Terminals.

The leadership of the Minerals Council South Africa (formerly the Chamber of Mines), a mining industry employers’ organisation, recently met with that of Transnet to work on solutions to resolve the bottlenecks. According to Transnet, the Minerals Council is the representative organisation for its largest customers in mining and most of the smaller mining companies.