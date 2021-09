The LHRC was founded in 1995 and remains a leading non-governmental organisation in Tanzania. It works to create legal and human rights awareness among citizens through legal and civic education, provision of legal aid as well as research, human rights monitoring and advocacy.

Currently, all eyes are on Tanzania to see whether the government can provide concrete evidence that Mbowe did in fact committed terrorism offences.

In an exclusive interview with The Africa Report, Henga speaks about a number of issues since Hassan took office as the sixth head of state.

Interview has been lightly edited for clarity

The Africa Report: What is your assessment of the human rights situation in Tanzania since Samia Suluhu Hassan took over as president?

Anna Henga: There are so many human rights issues. For instance, let’s take three of them: political and civic rights, economic rights and rights of special groups.