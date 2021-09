The easiest way to get on the bad side of Fani-Kayode, popularly known as FFK, was to describe him as a member of the APC or a supporter of Buhari. A barrage of social media insults subsequently followed.

When a blog reported the rumour of his defection to the APC in December 2019, Fani-Kayode launched a tirade of abuse at the ruling party and even said he would rather die than join it.