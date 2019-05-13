Zimbabwe’s ‘Zollar’ being manipulated by political elites

Nigeria general strike targets labour minister Ngige
By Nicholas Norbrook
The failure of the government to manage the currency risks turning Zimbabwe's financial crisis into a political tinderbox.
Despite currency reforms at the beginning of April, there is still a wide gap between the official and parallel market, reports Africa Confidential.
The reason: “senior figures in the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front are profiteering by buying currency at the official rate and selling it at the unofficial rate.”
The central bank introduced the new currency – dubbed the ‘Zollar’ – on 22 February, which was effectively a 60% devaluation. “But this was way above the parallel market’s real-world valuation. The official rate is US$1 = RTGS 3, but in the parallel market the rate is US$1 = RTGS 5.”
As Sudan and Algeria see full-blown revolutions, are Zimbabwe’s politicians concerned?
Bottom line: New protests are being organised. The last serious ones knocked out the government and led to the overthrow of former President Robert Mugabe.
