The amount sought next year will depend on market conditions. The current plan is to raise between 20bn and 30bn naira from local and international investors, Khemka says. The sale will be part of a debt-raising programme intended to fetch 50bn naira.

Lagos Free Zone, which involves the development of about 740 hectares of land over the next 15 years, is being developed as the largest, integrated, port-based, economic zone in Nigeria. The Lagos Free Zone Company is a member of the Singapore-based Tolaram Group. The project includes a deep-water port, and companies operating in the zone are cereal maker Kellogg’s as well as milk producer Arla.