Nigeria general strike targets labour minister Ngige

Zimbabwe’s ‘Zollar’ being manipulated by political elites
The failure of the government to manage the currency risks turning Zimbabwe's financial crisis into a political tinderbox.
By Eromo Egbejule
Posted on Monday, 13 May 2019 17:37
Nigeria's umbrella labour union body commenced a nationwide strike today
They are calling for the sacking of minister of labour and productivity, Chris Ngige.
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) is protesting appointments onto the board of the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) — the body in charge of insurance and social security for all Nigerian workers.
In 2017, vice-president Yemi Osinbajo appointed members into the board, including Frank Kokori, a former chairperson of the NLC named as chair.
Things have turned violent even as both sides refuse to back down:
The presidency had curiously maintained its silence throughout. But current NLC chair Ayuba Wabba claims Vice President Yemi Osinbajo told him at a May Day parade that Kokori was still head of the NSITF board.
Bottom line: With the elections gone, the presidency’s backing of the minister could be enough to force an end to the strike, barring a miracle from Oshiomhole and the NLC.
