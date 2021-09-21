Algeria: A journey through the life of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika

Zimbabwe: Is Mnangagwa using Covid-19 restrictions to consolidate power?
When Constantino Chiwenga, Zimbabwe's vice-president and health minister, suspended by-elections in October 2020 citing Statutory Instrument ... (SI) 225A as a means to curb Covid-19, many believed a new date would be set. Instead, the government has remained silent on the matter, with many wondering if this is truly a measure to control the pandemic, or a strategy by the ruling Zanu PF to stop the MDC Alliance from winning back seats it lost after the recall by its breakaway party, the MDC-T.