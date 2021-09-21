Algeria: A journey through the life of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika

This controversial head of state, who was deposed by the Hirak in 2019 after 20 years in power, was a key player and witness in the history of independent Algeria. From his childhood in Morocco to the presidency, through his role during the war of independence and his relationship with Houari Boumédiène, we take an unprecedented look behind the scenes of Algeria’s former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s life, which was dominated by politics and power, using extracts from our very own journalist Farid Alilat’s book Abdelaziz Bouteflika, l’Histoire Secrète (Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the Secret History).

This is the life story of an extraordinary character, who was driven by an ambition that was as devouring as it was precocious.

A childhood in Oujda