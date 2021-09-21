DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

more harm than good

Nigeria: Has Biafra’s lockdown spun out of control?

By Dele Yusuf
Posted on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 16:55

Members of the Biafran separatist movement gather during an event in Umuahia, Nigeria, on 28 May 2017 (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi, File)

A series of lockdowns in Nigeria's southeast caused by the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra (IBOB) sit-at-home directives are causing unprecedented hardship and losses never seen since the time of the civil war. There is even a bigger challenge: the situation seems to be out of control, for both the IPOB and governors across the five states in the region.

Nigeria’s southeast, one of the most economically disadvantaged geopolitical zones in the country, is bleeding as a result of self-immolation blamed on the IPOB, which is championing the cause for the creation of a Biafran nation made up of the Igbos, Nigeria’s third-largest ethnic group.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

safety or power?

Zimbabwe: Is Mnangagwa using Covid-19 restrictions to consolidate power?

When Constantino Chiwenga, Zimbabwe's vice-president and health minister, suspended by-elections in October 2020 citing Statutory Instrument ... (SI) 225A as a means to curb Covid-19, many believed a new date would be set. Instead, the government has remained silent on the matter, with many wondering if this is truly a measure to control the pandemic, or a strategy by the ruling Zanu PF to stop the MDC Alliance from winning back seats it lost after the recall by its breakaway party, the MDC-T.