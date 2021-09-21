US spells out steps Ethiopia must take ‘immediately’ to avoid sanctions

In a follow-up call with regional media on Monday 20 September following Friday’s announcement of new executive authorities, State Department officials made clear the US had run out of patience after “months of failure by parties to the conflict to respond to international calls.”

The new order declares a national emergency and paves the way for the US to sanction Ethiopian and Eritrean government officials as well as leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Amhara regional government and its forces.