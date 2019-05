Talking Africa podcast

The leaders of Sudan's revolution have a varied background; and the role of women and of business has not been fully told.

Dalia El Roubi is an activist, and a member of the Sudan Congress Party.

She was just ten years old when Omer al-Bashir seized power, and has been jailed for her resistance against the regime.

Her father was a businessman, who created Africa’s first battery factory with his brothers. But her real luck, she says, is the strong women in her family.