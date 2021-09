Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, designated by France as its main target in the Sahel during the Pau summit in January 2020, was monitored day and night by the intelligence services.

On 16 September, Macron announced that the French forces had “neutralised” the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (IS-GS). The president thus put an end to the rumours that had been circulating since August about the death of the man that his fighters had nicknamed ‘the Emir’.