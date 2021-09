The airline, which came out of administration after 17 months in April, will operate initial flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo, with more to be added later.

Repeated attempts to turn the airline around before Covid-19 failed to bear fruit, with the company running up losses of R26.9bn ($1.8bn) from 2007 to 2019. The airline also suffered from chronic leadership instability, with 14 CEOs between 1994 and 2020. Current CEO Thomas Kgokolo is the third interim appointment in the last three years.