Guinea: Alpha Condé succeeded in creating a ‘Republican army’

Alpha Condé had long been suspicious of the army. As soon as he came to power in 2010, he made its reform his number one priority. With the support of donors, he launched a major Reform of the Security Sector (RSS), aimed at professionalising the army and restoring its image.

As the former oppositionist had been elected to take over from a transitional regime led by the military, he knew that, in order to effectively govern, he would have to keep an eye on them and, if necessary, meet some of their demands. He knew what was at stake, but did he ever think that the army would turn against him?

On 5 September, he was finally overthrown by a coup d’état perpetrated by Mamady Doumbouya, a lieutenant-colonel whom he had trusted, despite several warnings, and whom he had appointed to head the special forces group that was his pride and joy.